Ntsiki Mazwai ticked off by report that she seems ‘pro-Zuma’

Poet Ntsiki Mazwai raised hell on Twitter this morning after reading a Citizen report that suggested she could be a supporter of former president Jacob Zuma.

In a report on the outpour of support for the former president ahead of his next court appearance, a tweet by the outspoken poet was taken as a possible endorsement of Zuma and his family, also based on a series of tweets from the past painting him as a martyr.

lol I love how the Zuma's have backfired on the media…..you taught us to hate them now we adore them. Cos of media🤗😂well done — MamkhuluMasterNtsiki (@ntsikimazwai) July 13, 2018

From the poet’s point of view, her position is against white “propaganda” used to turn black people against each other. One of the people caught up in this, according to her, is the former president.

She also pointed out that she could not be pro-Zuma when she, in fact, supported Zuma’s rape accuser, the late Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo – popularly known as Khwezi.

Let it always be known that I remember and I STAND WITH KHWEZI!!!!!!!!!!! — MamkhuluMasterNtsiki (@ntsikimazwai) July 14, 2018

In a Twitter rant this morning, Mazwai responded to the suggestion that she’s pro-Zuma:

PLEASE NOTE!!!!!! THE ARTICLE IN @TheCitizen_News IS RUBBISH. THEY DIDNT EVEN ASK ME IF IM PRO ZUMA. FUCKING RUBBISH NEWSPAPER NXA!!! — MamkhuluMasterNtsiki (@ntsikimazwai) July 14, 2018

This is bullshit and they made it up….. https://t.co/OefMkd1A6Z — MamkhuluMasterNtsiki (@ntsikimazwai) July 14, 2018

For the record….I'm not pro Zuma….I am anti white propaganda and fuck whites for thinking they can make us turn on other blacks. FUCK U — MamkhuluMasterNtsiki (@ntsikimazwai) July 14, 2018