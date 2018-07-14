 
menu
South Africa 14.7.2018 11:18 am

Ntsiki Mazwai ticked off by report that she seems ‘pro-Zuma’

Citizen reporter
Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: okmzansi

Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: okmzansi

The poet sought to set the record straight on an article by The Citizen, which she calls a ‘rubbish newspaper’. Warning: strong language.

Poet Ntsiki Mazwai raised hell on Twitter this morning after reading a Citizen report that suggested she could be a supporter of former president Jacob Zuma.

In a report on the outpour of support for the former president ahead of his next court appearance, a tweet by the outspoken poet was taken as a possible endorsement of Zuma and his family, also based on a series of tweets from the past painting him as a martyr.

From the poet’s point of view, her position is against white “propaganda” used to turn black people against each other. One of the people caught up in this, according to her, is the former president.

She also pointed out that she could not be pro-Zuma when she, in fact, supported Zuma’s rape accuser, the late Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo – popularly known as Khwezi.

In a Twitter rant this morning, Mazwai responded to the suggestion that she’s pro-Zuma:

 

Poll

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.