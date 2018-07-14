UPDATE: Body of Pretoria man fished from Durban sea

The body recovered from North Beach in Durban on Monday has been identified as that of Benjamin Maledu, 20, of Pretoria East, Pretoria Rekord East reports.

KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said the body was identified by a relative on Friday, and an inquest docket was open for investigation, but there was no suspicion of foul play in the incident.

Maledu, of Boekenhoutkloofdrift, disappeared while swimming on Friday, 6 July.

National Sea Rescue Institute Durban station commander Andre Fletcher said rescuers went on a search at about 7pm last Friday following reports that a swimmer had disappeared after being caught in rip currents.

He said institute rescuers and their SAPS counterparts searched the area extensively but the man could not be found.