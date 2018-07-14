 
menu
South Africa 14.7.2018 06:30 am

PICS: Keeping kids off the street and on the ball

Michel Bega
Rampya Chiefs has approximately 60 children playing for the team, ranging from Under-9s all the way to under-17s. Picture: Michel Bega

Rampya Chiefs has approximately 60 children playing for the team, ranging from Under-9s all the way to under-17s. Picture: Michel Bega

Soccer gives the children something to focus on and keeps them away from gambling and drugs – but the initiative needs help to stay afloat.

On a dusty football pitch in Zandspruit, Roodepoort, coach Donald Rampya gives instructions to a group of eager young children. There’s a practice match on the go.

Some of the children are dressed in jeans, some wearing tattered old soccer boots, some with no laces. Some have outgrown their sneakers to the point that their toes push out the front.

A child chases one of two soccer balls used by Rampya Chiefs. Picture: Michel Bega

Rampya Chiefs is one of eight soccer teams playing in Zandspruit, all registered with the South African Football Association (Safa).

Rampya, who works for the City of Johannesburg’s Jozi@work programme, started the team in 2013 because of his love for soccer, with the hope of uplifting and giving guidance to youngsters in the impoverished informal settlement.

Coach Donald Rampya overlooks a training session. Picture: Michel Bega

He started small, with about 20 boys, but today he has around 60 children training with him. Each of the eight teams in the community have a similar number of aspirant footballers.

The children here are very easily drawn to gambling, and from there they can be easily influenced by the wrong crowd into a life of drugs and crime,” Reajah FC coach Everest Mpasi, who is also from Zandspruit, explains.

Coach Donald Rampya gives a team talk ahead of a mini-World Cup tournament the team will compete in this weekend. Picture: Michel Bega

There is one girl who trains with Reajah FC. “You’ll be surprised that some girls in the community are so hungry that they prostitute themselves just for a meal.”

Soccer gives the children something else to focus on, and it keeps them fit and healthy. We are trying to provide positive role models for them.”

Rampya Chiefs players eleven-year-old Thumelo Manaaso (left) and his fifteen-year-old brother Mpedi pose for a picture outside their house in Zandspruit. Picture: Michel Bega

Among the 8 teams, the coaches have made a resolution that in order to play soccer the children have to attend school. “At the end of each term the children have to bring their report cards to me,” says Mpasi.

I look at their marks to see where they are struggling, and offer help with maths or English as I am good at those subjects. Other members in the community also help with extra lessons where they can.”

Rampya Chiefs is one of eight soccer teams in Zandspruit. The teams play in one of the Mogale City Soccer League streams. Picture: Michel Bega

A Safa requirement is that children play with soccer boots or sneakers. “This is a big problem for us. How can we turn kids away who sometimes don’t even have money for food?” asks Mpasi.

Children play with whatever shoes are available – some with boots with no laces, and some in slippers. Picture: Michel Bega

I have committed every month to take some of my own money, earned from doing piece jobs, to buy at least one pair of soccer boots for my team.”

Mpasi explains that during a tournament children will often share boots, with one pair of boots sometimes worn by at least four children.

Rampya Chiefs train on one of two dusty pitches available in Zandspruit. Picture: Michel Bega

We also use our own money to buy soccer balls,” states Rampya. “I currently have two soccer balls of my own.”

Mpasi adds: “We’ve learnt that if we buy R99 soccer balls, they don’t last long – maybe two weeks – keeping in mind that we don’t play in ideal conditions. Our soccer pitch is made up of dirt and gravel. And there are at times 60 boys playing with the ball everyday. The R250 soccer balls are better and last about three months.”

The children use old tyres as goals. A goal is scored when the ball touches the tyre. Picture: Michel Bega

Aubrey Maanaso, father of three boys who play for Rampya Chiefs, appreciates what Rampya is doing for his children. “He’s been training my boys from when they were young. He is a very good influence on my children. My children are obsessed with soccer. They keep me awake late at night to watch these World Cup soccer matches.”

But pursuing their passion for the sport comes at a price. Maanaso is unemployed and runs a spaza shop from his home. “We have to by second-hand boots for my boys in the Joburg CBD, and those cost R250 per pair,” he explains.

Donald Rampya buys all his training equipment himself, including training cones such as this, using his own salary. Picture: Michel Bega

Rampya Chiefs is part of the Mogale City Soccer League, which is made up of 15 teams.

This weekend, the team is playing in a tournament. Rampya has to collect a R20 taxi fare from each of the parents of the boys playing in the tournament to transport them to Kagiso. “Sometimes the parents don’t have the money to contribute, so I will pay for their child, or another parent will pay for two children.

The Rampya Chiefs training ground is surrounded by shacks and dangerous illegal electricity connections. Picture: Michel Bega

If the team wins, they will receive a trophy, medals, have their transport costs reimbursed, a full kit for the team, plus five soccer balls. If they don’t, each team receives two soccer balls for their efforts.”

The sun sets over the dusty Zandspruit traning ground. Picture: Michel Bega

* If you can help with new or used soccer boots, sneakers, kits or balls contact Donald Rampya on 072 732 9437 or Everest Mpasi on 073 351 4560, alternatively contact Michel Bega at michelb@citizen.co.za.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
JMPD deals with Zandspruit protest aftermath 25.1.2018
Zandspruit protesters stone cars, loot shops 25.1.2018
Zandspruit pins hopes on DA 28.4.2016

 

Poll

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.