Family restaurant chain earns spurs for new policy

South African organisations, including the South African Breast Milk Bank (SABR), are delighted that Spur is encouraging breastfeeding in public and are commending it for this bold step despite the possible backlash.

The popular restaurant chain began putting up posters this week, announcing that mothers are welcome to breastfeed their children in Spur restaurants nationwide.

The reason for the policy was that Spurs are “family-friendly restaurants‚ which place a great emphasis on families‚ especially children”, the restaurant chain said.

SABR dietitian and lactation consultant Deirdre Smith said that being a breastfeeding mother herself, she was elated by the move.

“I think it’s awesome that mothers no longer have to go to the toilet in a restaurant just to feed their babies.”

Spur has received some backlash but Smith said it was great to see it” being brave enough to stand up against its detractors and encourage breastfeeding in its restaurants.”

Department of health spokesperson Popo Maja said they welcomed any move to encourage breastfeeding of young children.

South Africans also took to Twitter to share their opinion on the matter.

C Jonathan Micheal @cjmicheal19 said: “So elated to hear about @SpurRestaurant breastfeeding policy. Hope this will encourage other restaurants to follow suit. Thanks for taking the moral high ground lead. Family is what truly matters to Spur.”

Johannes Mswene @JohannesMstwene said: “I don’t know why people have problem with breastfeeding in public, when they can eat in public. Well done indeed Spurs.”

However, not everyone made positive remarks about the matter.

The Mara Y Chromosome @morrisianj said: “Yeah ok, nice in theory, until a black woman starts breastfeeding her child in a Spur in Krugersdorp or the Free State or Brakpan and gets racially abused by Hendrik and Elmarie. Then we’ll see how progressive they actually are.”

Others took a neutral stand, like Solomon Stegile @WakaMondlane, who said: “I don’t mind a woman breastfeeding a baby anywhere but she must be neat. She must be clean and respect that every drop goes into the mouth of the baby.”

