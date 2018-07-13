Blame game begins as Olievenhoutbosch protest action erupts

The Tshwane metro has blamed Gauteng human settlements MEC Uhuru Moila for the violent protest in Olivenhoutbosch that broke out on Friday morning, Centurion Rekord reports.

Residents took to the streets on Friday morning to protest an eviction notice.

Roads were barricaded, tyres burnt and several vehicles damaged during the protest.

Tshwane MMC for human settlements Mandla Nkomo said Moila must shoulder the responsibility.

“The cause of the protests is an eviction order granted to the Gauteng human settlements department to remove illegal occupiers of RDP housing units in Olievenhoutbosch Extension 27.”

“The order was granted after more than 800 incomplete units were unlawfully invaded last year,” Nkomo said.

The metro said the Pretoria High Court had given the provincial department an interim eviction order in May.

The community’s bid to suspend the order was rejected by the court on Monday, allowing the provincial department to go ahead with evictions.

“The units, once complete, were set to be allocated to already approved families living in Olievenhoutbosch, Choba and Mooiplaats informal settlements,” Nkomo said. Avoid the N14 it’s hectic! Protests at Olivenhout as well. I was shooketh 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JlOsTj9tZc — Lebogang Rika Kutumela 💖 (@lebokuty_blog) July 13, 2018 He said the metro tried to intervene and come up with a solution that might have satisfied the aggrieved parties.

“Province’s poor management of this debacle has left hundreds of families without shelter, and the ensuing violence and lawlessness has caused major damage to critical infrastructure.” N14 and R55 road was blocked by the protesters, saying they would render Tshwane ungovernable. Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Kay Makhubele said police were reopening the roads.

