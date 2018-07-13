Kimberley senior officials go on leave amid intense protests

The Sol Plaatje municipality chief financial officer and municipal manager facing allegations of corruption have taken leave amid violent protests in Kimberley.

The municipality, seated in the Northern Cape capital, issued a statement confirming municipal manager Goolam Akhrwaray and chief financial officer Lydia Mahloko took voluntary leave from their duties starting Friday.

Thousands of community members in Kimberley took to the streets on Thursday, bringing the capital to a standstill. Protest organisers were planning another wave of protests on Friday.

The Sol Plaatje Local Municipality said the leave taken by the two officials was to allow investigations and engagement with the community to take place.

They said they working to resolve the turbulent situation.

“The municipality would like to call on the broader community to be part of the extensive discussions and not allow legitimate grievances of the community to be delegitimised by acts of destruction and lawlessness. “

The municipality plans to engage with role players and provide findings to a special council, where feedback will be provided after deliberations.

“It’s our collective responsibility to ensure that all matters are resolved speedily,” it said.

The municipality extended an apology to community members for the unfortunate situation and promised to return the city to normal.

Eight people, including an eight-year-old and three elderly people, were rushed to hospital after police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at the crowd marching to the municipal offices on Thursday.

The community protested last month when Sol Plaatje mayor Mangaliso Matika introduced a R260 flat fee for “electricity availability” for all homes connected to the grid, in addition to the normal prepaid or monthly bills.

The fee has since been scrapped, but the residents are demanding that heads roll in the cash-strapped municipality, claiming corruption is behind the harrowing conditions in which many residents live.

Police were monitoring the situation on Thursday afternoon after the violent uproar. Several shops were looted, and a building was set alight.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Mooi said a few people were arrested and others injured.

Roads to the city centre were blocked, and there were reports that a transformer had been set alight, causing blackouts in most of the city. Protest organiser Tom Mosikane said there were blackouts in some parts of the city.