Tributes pour in for the Sun International marketing manager who fell to his death

Tributes have been pouring in for Dan Sevel, the Sun International sports marketing manager and Nedbank Golf Challenge director who fell to his death in Sandton on Thursday, reports Sandton Chronicle.

The circumstances surrounding his death are not yet known, but many people, including prominent figures in the South African sport industry such as golfer Ernie Els and Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman, have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Sevel.

