 
menu
South Africa 13.7.2018 11:40 am

N14 a ‘warzone’ amid protests

Bianca Pindral
Protesters stood on bridges and threw burning tyres onto the N14 below. Photo: Facebook.

Protesters stood on bridges and threw burning tyres onto the N14 below. Photo: Facebook.

Protesters have been stoning cars, and a portable toilet was spotted on the highway in Krugersdorp.

The N14 has become a warzone, with protesters stoning cars and even moving a portable toilet on to the highway, Krugersdorp News has reported.

Protesters stood on bridges and threw burning tyres on to the N14 below.

Emergency service personnel have warned motorists to steer clear of the N14 near the Lanseria off-ramp after protesters blocked the road with burning tyres, rubble and rocks.

Access to the N14 towards Diepsloot from Krugersdorp is completely blocked off.
Photo: Facebook.

The N14 near the Sandton/Pretoria West off-ramp is also closed due to the protest. Emergency services reported that protesters were throwing rocks and burning tyres off bridges on to cars. There are also many pedestrians and protesters crossing the highway, and with the smoke from the burning tyres causing bad visibility, this poses a real concern.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes to avoid getting caught in traffic.

Other routes that are affected include Constantia Road in Olievenhoutbosch, the R55 off-ramp, and the entire N14 towards Diepsloot.

In the meantime, police have been deployed to attend to the situation. It’s not yet clear what the reason for the protest action is.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Taxi driver attacks biker with panga in Krugersdorp 26.6.2018
WATCH: Ice-cream man in green van clears his name after theft allegations 22.6.2018
Police arrest sleeping kidnapper after victim escapes 29.5.2018

 

Poll

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.