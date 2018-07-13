 
South Africa 13.7.2018 11:19 am

UPDATE: Only one death confirmed in PTA plane crash

Citizen Reporter
Image: Pretoria North Rekord

Previous reports suggested two people had died following a plane crash in Pretoria North on Tuesday.

Previous reports of two people dying after a plane crash near the Wonderboom airport in Pretoria North on Tuesday are false, the South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba confirmed to Maroela Media on Friday.

Reports suggested the second victim died in hospital on Wednesday. It is confirmed the person is still alive.

Ledwaba expressed Sacaa’s relief upon hearing that the worker thought to be dead was in fact alive.

It is not clear where the confusion came from. One person, Pretoria resident Chris Barnard, died when the Convair 340 aircraft crashed into the field, east of the Moloto Road. Barnard was thought to be in the cockpit when the plane crashed.

Pretorian Chris Barnard died in the crash. Image: Pretoria North Rekord

The Aviodrome aviation museum responded on Facebook to the crash as follows: ”We are extremely shocked that the Convair 340, the aircraft that would soon come to Aviodrome, crashed during the takeoff of a test flight in South Africa. Our priority now lies in securing all those involved. ”

The plane was a historic aircraft bought at Aviodrome aviation museum in early June. It was destined to land in Pilanesburg in the North West.

Sacaa’s investigation results will be made available within 30 days.

