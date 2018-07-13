Pastor and nephew convicted for dogfighting in Ekurhuleni

A media statement was released on Thursday evening after the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) finally heard the conviction of part-time pastor James Bennie and his nephew. The pair, from Eden Park in Ekurhuleni, were involved in dogfighting and were caught by the Alberton SPCA in August 2016 after receiving a tip-off from a member of the public.

When NSPCA inspector Nadia Hansa and senior inspector Kingstone Siziba arrived at the scene in 2016, they found three pitbull terriers and five crossbred dogs who were in severe distress, the statement read.

One of the pitbulls named Biscuit had collapsed, was unable to walk and had deep, infected bite wounds. Two other pit bulls had similar wounds and scars from past dog fights, Hansa and Siziba said.

The statement said the dogs had been left to starve on short chains, without food or water. The crossbred dogs were also emaciated and had several untreated wounds.

“The dual nature of this cruelty makes it all the more horrific. The dogs had clearly been used for organised dogfighting, but instead of even a basic level of care after the fights, they had been left chained up outside the back door to die slowly of their infected wounds and callous neglect,” Hansa said.

The eight dogs were promptly removed from the property and taken to the SPCA for treatment.

“Three pitbulls – Biscuit, Bazooka and Boomer, and two of the crossbreed dogs – were in such a state of infection, starvation and collapse that they sadly had to be euthanased,” the statement continued.

After 20 court appearances and countless challenges, Bennie and his nephew were finally sentenced. Bennie faces two years of imprisonment and his nephew two years’ house arrest – the maximum sentence available under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The men were also denied ownership of any animals.

“The NSPCA commends these strong sentences, and thanks Magistrate Martini for taking a powerful stand against this violent and destructive crime,” the NSPCA said.

Following the sentencing, the NSPCA returned to the property in Eden Park and found 12 dogs, which were promptly removed, the statement concluded.

Donations to the NSPCA to continue the fight against animal cruelty and dogfighting syndicates can be made using this link.

