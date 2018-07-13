Free rabies vaccination campaign taking place in KZN

North Coast Courier reports that a free rabies vaccinations campaign will take place on Friday at the following venues in KwaZulu-Natal:

Salt Rock Library: 8.30am – 10am

Ballito Clinic: 10.15am – 11.45am

Compensation store: 12pm – 1pm

Rabies spike

Many people are unaware of how serious the virus is, and often only seek treatment when it is too late.

Quintin Doidge from the state vet clinic in Stanger has urged residents not to touch any stray dogs, but to contact the SPCA or the state vet, especially if they appear to be rabid.

The state vet can be reached at 032 437 7500/4/9.

