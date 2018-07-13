 
menu
South Africa 13.7.2018 10:36 am

Free rabies vaccination campaign taking place in KZN

Amy Jenkins

A recent spike in rabies cases has prompted the state vet to roll out free rabies vaccines.

North Coast Courier reports that a free rabies vaccinations campaign will take place on Friday at the following venues in KwaZulu-Natal:

  • Salt Rock Library: 8.30am – 10am
  • Ballito Clinic: 10.15am – 11.45am
  • Compensation store: 12pm – 1pm

READ MORE: Rabies outbreak strikes KZN

Rabies spike

Many people are unaware of how serious the virus is, and often only seek treatment when it is too late.

Quintin Doidge from the state vet clinic in Stanger has urged residents not to touch any stray dogs, but to contact the SPCA or the state vet, especially if they appear to be rabid.

The state vet can be reached at 032 437 7500/4/9.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
One dead, two critical in KZN Chris Hani Road shooting 23.7.2018
Multiple agencies ordered to solve mounting taxi murders in KZN 23.7.2018
Focus on oil and gas opens business opportunities for KZN 22.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.