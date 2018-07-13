 
South Africa 13.7.2018 10:10 am

Taxi association chairperson and bodyguard shot dead

Nduduzo Nxumalo

The chairperson of the Alexandra Randburg, Midrand and Sandton Taxi Association (ARMSTA), and one bodyguard were shot dead on their way home on Thursday.

Sam Budzwa, the chairperson of the Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand and Sandton Taxi Association (ARMSTA) has been shot dead, Alex News reports.

According to one taxi driver who was at the scene, Budzwa was shot dead on his way home while accompanied by police and two bodyguards.

One of his bodyguards has also been shot dead. The other bodyguard was seriously injured and was rushed to hospital.

Attempts to get comment from police were unsuccessful.

