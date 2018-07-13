Taxi association chairperson and bodyguard shot dead

Sam Budzwa, the chairperson of the Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand and Sandton Taxi Association (ARMSTA) has been shot dead, Alex News reports.

According to one taxi driver who was at the scene, Budzwa was shot dead on his way home while accompanied by police and two bodyguards.

One of his bodyguards has also been shot dead. The other bodyguard was seriously injured and was rushed to hospital.

Attempts to get comment from police were unsuccessful.

Bramley police and investigators are on the scene.

