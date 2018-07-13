Snow predicted to fall in parts of KZN

According to the Snow Report, snow is predicted to fall in some KwaZulu-Natal areas on Friday evening.

A significant amount of snow is expected to fall in Lesotho and the Drakensberg in both KZN and the Eastern Cape, starting tonight and going into Saturday.

Durban KZN Light snowfall on mountain peaks: Despite the sunshiny weather, it’s still quite chilly ac… http://bit.ly/aj9MP9 THE Directory — Durban KZN (@durban_kzn) July 13, 2010

A few flurries of snow might also are likely to sprinkle over parts of KZN such as Underberg, Impendle and Matatiele on Saturday.

On Sunday, more snow is expected over some eastern Lesotho mountains, but all snowfall should cease by Sunday evening.

Drivers and residents have been warned to keep safe on the roads, and to exercise caution when using heating devices.

