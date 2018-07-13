Another Centurion sinkhole caves in

John Vorster Drive in Centurion has been partially closed after the section between Nellmapius Drive and the Southdowns roundabout reportedly collapsed into a sinkhole, Centurion Rekord reports.

Ward councillor Gert Visser has denied a sinkhole had formed, but was unable to provide more details.

READ MORE: WATCH: Centurion sinkhole will cost millions

Enquiries sent to the Tshwane mayor’s office have also not been responded to.

Centurion Rekord visited the scene and discovered the road towards the Southdowns roundabout had collapsed and closed to traffic. It appeared the earth beneath the tarmac had given way, though no hole was visible.

Nearby Southdowns residential estate general manager Daleen Hennig said metro officials on site had this morning confirmed it was a sinkhole.

She said that it appeared a large water pipe under the road had been leaking and caused the sinkhole.

“There had been a previous sinkhole on the opposite side of the road,” said Hennig.

“All indications are that the new sinkhole is making its way towards this location.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android