Fraudster tries to secure job as Joburg City security guard

Amid the insourcing of 1 600 security guards, one man almost slipped through the red tape to secure his spot as a new City of Johannesburg employee.

The man allegedly tried to secure a position as an insourced security guard by using a fraudulent South African ID, Sandton Chronicle reports.

MMC for public safety Michael Sun said the fraudster was suspected to be a foreign national pretending to be a beneficiary of the project. After an investigation by metro police, officers assisting with the project arrested the suspect and took him to Sophiatown police for further prosecution.

“We have been carefully monitoring the people arriving for the insourced security positions, and there have been several attempts by unscrupulous individuals trying to cheat the system in order to secure positions,” Sun said.

“We will not tolerate such behaviour and the arrest of this fraudster is a stern warning to those trying to defraud the City and rob the rightful beneficiaries of their opportunities.”

The City is nearing the completion of the first stage of insourcing of 1 600 of the 4 000 security guards.

These guards were previously outsourced and got a monthly salary of about R4 500. Once incorporated into the City, they will get a salary, access to a pension fund, medical aid, housing and education subsidies.

Sun said it is therefore of paramount importance that the City ensures that the rightful beneficiaries of this project are being appointed.

To eliminate chances of fraud, applicants will have to go through a two-stage check system before presenting themselves at the interview desk, Sun said.

