Bodybuilder stays in top Tshwane job – for now

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga is unsure whether he will ask the executive head in his private office to resign after it emerged former bodybuilder Stefan de Villiers secured the highly paid job without meeting the basic requirements.

The Citizen yesterday revealed that De Villiers, 34, a qualified personal trainer and bodybuilding champ, successfully passed the interview process that placed him in the private office of Msimanga, earning him just over R1 million a year.

According to the job advert, basic requirements for the job included a bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification and at least 12 years’ experience. De Villiers has a matric and a fitness training certificate, with nine years’ experience.

This was the second jobs-for-pals scandal to hit Msimanga’s office following the resignation of his chief of staff, Marietha Aucamp, who allegedly lied about her qualifications.

When The Citizen asked Msimanga if he would ask De Villiers to resign, he said he was unsure.

“We are investigating and we are under a process of ensuring that anyone who is appointed meets the needed criteria.”

Yesterday, Msimanga explained on radio that the fitness instructor was earning the large salary for coordinating and managing his diary and schedule.

“This is someone coordinating my political work and that obviously includes looking into my diary and where I need to be. He is doing a good job.

“I want to make it clear that Stefan de Villiers is a political appointment … I maintain the highest ethical standards in the running of my office and will continue to be committed to transparency and accountability.”

The Tshwane ANC caucus has called for De Villiers’ immediate removal and every cent paid to him returned into the city’s account.

According to spokesperson Lesego Makhubela, De Villiers and Aucamp were strategically placed to ensure they can “pull the strings” of “a puppet of white privilege”.

“These were the ones who, in the background, made critical decisions whilst Msimanga served as a mouthpiece…

“It is the employment of such unqualified characters that has run the city to the ground, which explains the rise of racialism in the city, the collapse of municipal services, the passing of policies that promote economic segregation and gentrification.”

