Pay dispute leads to ‘hostage’ drama at media house

Scores of furious journalists, cleaners and technical staff, employed by media startup Vila Kasi Holdings in Johannesburg, filled the corridors of the company’s offices in Braamfontein yesterday, demanding answers from their boss regarding unpaid salaries.

Businessperson and owner of Vila Kasi Holdings, Channon Merricks, had reportedly told them not to return to work until further notice, despite not paying them for their time worked.

Workers refused to let Merricks leave his office yesterday, leading to him locking himself in and accusing them and journalists from The Citizen of holding him hostage.

Seventy-eight workers who previously worked for the ANN7 news channel, now known as AfroWorldview, claimed they were persuaded by Merricks to join his new broadcasting channel after he claimed he had struck a deal with MultiChoice, who promised him the place of the struggling broadcaster whose own contract is due to expire in August, with no renewal confirmed as yet.

They said the promise of permanent jobs with good salaries resulted in them working for over a month without pay.

A well-known former presenter from ANN7 said Merricks’ claims on social media that he had paid them were blatant lies.

“I have three children. Their school fees are in arrears because I am unable to pay. I can’t pay for my car, food, my house, medical aid, and this is happening to 78 people, including mothers, fathers and breadwinners whose lives he has put in dire straits. He needs to explain to us why he lied to us that he was promised a channel by MultiChoice and why he hasn’t paid us!” she said.

Merricks refused to comment on the matter and claimed he was being held hostage by his workers. He accused them of being affiliated to and paid off by the Guptas.

He also accused the media of taking the side of the workers, instead of calling the police to protect him.

In a video posted on Facebook during the standoff yesterday, he accused the media of attempting to tarnish the image of his company by intentionally engineering the stand-off.

He accuses his staff of receiving money from the Guptas and attempting to block his company from recruiting young journalists, while referring to The Citizen as his company’s “competition”.

Communications Workers’ Union lawyer Booysen Mashego said the union attempted to speak to Merricks yesterday on behalf of the workers.

However, all efforts to get answers failed, as Merricks insisted on a written document of complaints before he responded.

Mashego said a worrying aspect of the issue was that it looked like there were no assets in the company, and referred to it as a “shell company”.

“It’s a tricky one but we are still investigating to see what other options we can take to deal with this matter. It is not an easy time,” said Mashego.

