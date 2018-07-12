WATCH: Channon Merricks ‘held hostage at cellphone-point’ by employees

Businessman and owner of Vila Kasi Holdings, Channon Merricks, was allegedly held hostage this afternoon by workers who demanded answers concerning their unpaid salaries.

Scores of Vila Kasi Holdings workers filled the corridors of their main office in Braamfontein with their employment contracts, demanding answers from their boss who had reportedly told them not to return to work until further notice, despite not paying them for their time worked.

About 78 workers who previously worked for the ANN7 news channel claimed to be lured by Merricks who had allegedly promised them jobs with better salaries after their contracts ended in August – but instead, they worked without pay.

In response, Merricks claimed he was being held hostage and refused to comment on the matter, accusing the media of taking the side of the workers instead of calling the police.

The workers expressed their grievances to the Communications Workers’ Union (CWU) this morning.

