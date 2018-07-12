Tshwane taxi bosses apologise to commuters

Tshwane taxi bosses have apologised to city commuters about the recent outbreak of taxi violence that left five people injured last week.

“We are sorry,” said Tshwane taxi industry leader Piet Mahlangu.

READ MORE: Five drivers injured as taxi wars erupt in Pretoria CBD

“What happened last week will not happen again.”

“We condemn taxi violence in Tshwane in the strongest terms.

“Most of the taxi drivers who were involved in the feud are in jail as we speak. We made sure that they got arrested because we don’t support the violence,” Mahlangu said.

Tshwane roads and transport MMC Sheila Lynn Senkubuge assured commuters that the City was working with the taxi bosses to ensure peace in the area.

The MMC met with the Tshwane taxi industry at Akasia community hall on Wednesday to sign a peace pledge. This follows a shooting in the Pretoria CBD, on the corner of Madiba and Sisulu streets last week, in which five people were injured.



Pretoria North Rekord reported previously that Senkubuge said the taxi bay where the violence took place was meant to be a drop-off bay only.

“None of the associations had a right to pick up passengers at the five drop-off bays along Madiba Street just after Sisulu Street. In fact, the area in dispute was allocated as a drop-off zone for all taxis using Madiba Street, and not meant to pick up passengers.” All parties have now agreed that both associations would use the bay only as a drop-off point. “We have come to an agreement that everybody will use that point as a drop-off zone and not to load passengers,” she said. Chairpersons of the various taxi associations signed the pledge as their commitment to ending taxi violence in the city.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android