Sun International employee who fell to his death at HQ named

Reports surfaced on Thursday afternoon of the shocking news that a person had fallen off the roof of the Sun International head office building in Sandton, Sandton Chronicle reports.

Investigations were ongoing, and suicide was considered the most likely cause of the death after a note was found.

Zoleka Skweyiya, group manager for communications and customer insights of Sun International confirmed the identity of the deceased to be Dan Sevel (40) who was the sports marketing manager at Sun International.

Skweyiya added that the company had offered counselling services to their staff.

Sun International released the following statement:

“We can confirm that just after noon today, a member of staff fell from the 5th floor balcony of our offices. The exact circumstances are unknown at this stage. We are cooperating fully in all respects with the relevant authorities in investigating the incident. Emergency services responded quickly, and were unfortunately unable to resuscitate him.

“We are all deeply saddened by this tragic loss of our colleague and friend, and wish to extend our deepest sympathy to his family.”

Elaine Jack, manager of the Sandton Central Improvement District, said a portion of Sandown Valley Cresent had been closed while police conducted their investigation.

According to an anonymous witness on the scene, the man left a note on his desk before jumping to his death.

Sun International runs hotels and resorts locally and in another seven countries in a diverse profile of assets that includes five-star hotels, casinos, and some of the world’s premier resorts.

Hectic, someone just committed suicide by jumping off the Sun International in Sandton next to our building. Suicide is never the answer. RIP. 😞 — Johann Schwella (@johannschwella) July 12, 2018

Someone just jumped off the building ya Sun international in Sandton..I’m so traumatized 😩😩😩 — Lama✨ (@Ms_Lulams) July 12, 2018

@MillionThrills someone jumped off the Sun International Building in Sandton. Scenes of chaos. pic.twitter.com/rBrhswQcKy — Thato Tholo (@thatotholo) July 12, 2018

Updates to follow as information becomes available.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android