South Africa 12.7.2018 02:42 pm

GALLERY: Chaos hits Kimberley as buildings burn amid protests

Citizen Reporter
Picture: Twitter.

Picture: Twitter.

Service delivery protests have culminated in a shutdown of the Northern Cape city as buildings burn and police fire rubber bullets and use teargas.

Chaos has erupted in Kimberley as several buildings have been reported to be on fire following service delivery protests.

Angry protesters are currently outside the municipal office waiting for the mayor to address them.

Several people have been injured, Northern Cape police told News24 on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Dimakatso Mooi said chaos erupted when residents delivered their memorandum of demands at the municipal office.

“Police had to fire rubber bullets when chaos erupted. No arrests have been made yet,” Mooi said.

The protests are the result of service delivery issues and high tariffs. Those protesting also demanded that certain officials from the Sol Plaatje Municipality vacate their positions.

Police on the scene earlier said they were forced to use teargas, stun grenades and rubber bullets in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

Some on social media reported the municipal building had been set on fire.

This is a developing story, and we will keep readers updated.

https://twitter.com/MoscowMaepa/status/1017379330433933312https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r-3fBv451okhttps://twitter.com/vincentmidzi/status/1017320560634880000

https://twitter.com/Lesego_Louw/status/1017380008308985856

