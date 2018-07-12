United Nations steps in to help North West

The United Nations (UN) plans to step in to help North West recover from issues it has been experiencing.

A technical team from the UN is expected in the province next Monday to discuss ways to assist with response to those issues.

North West Premier Job Mokgoro met UN coordinator Nardos Bekele-Thomas following the decision by the government to place the province under administration, according to a report from radio station OFM.

Discussed in the meeting between Mokgoro and Bekele-Thomas were issues that led to national intervention from the government.

The UN is committed to participating in the process of reassuring that the Section 100(1) interventions lead to a sound and sustainable provincial administration before the end of the 5th administration’s term next year.

The North West government and the UN development programme agreed on a Marshall Plan approach, according to North West spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi, who said the plan was to recover the provincial administration in areas such as health, social services, agriculture, horticulture and anticorruption.

Bekele-Thomas said the UN’s plan was to ensure North West had the necessary resources and expertise to key areas that needed to be unlocked to put the North West on the road to recovery, as well as to ensure the challenges in the province were faced head-on.