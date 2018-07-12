UPDATE: Bomb scare forces evacuation at yet another KZN mall

There has been yet another suspicious device found, this time at a Woolworths outlet at Cornubia Mall, Northglen News reports.

The mall was evacuated, national police spokesperson, Vish Naidoo and Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed, adding that members are still conducting their investigation to determine the nature of the threat.

We have since received reports that the mall has been reopened, with the police bomb squad giving the all clear.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Incendiary device found at Woolworths in Gateway shopping centre

In a statement, Cornubia Mall said: “Cornubia Mall management is aware of a bomb threat made at one of our retailers. In the interest of the safety of our shoppers and staff, Cornubia Mall was evacuated this morning. The evacuation procedure is still in place. Currently, the SAPS Bomb and Dog Squads are conducting a full investigation sweep and we will inform all shoppers and fans once we have any further information,” the mall said.

Cornubia Mall Management is aware of a bomb threat made at one of our retailers. In the interest of the safety of our shoppers and staff, Cornubia Mall was evacuated this morning. — CornubiaMall (@CornubiaMall) July 12, 2018

The Cornubia Mall has been evacuated after reports of another #DBNexplosive. Further details to follow. pic.twitter.com/5D7mWWrS12 — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) July 12, 2018

Speaking to Northglen News, Hawks spokesperson, Hangwani Mulaudzi, said the matter was receiving serious attention.

“I cannot confirm what type of device has been found as the investigations are still ongoing. What I can say is this matter is receiving serious attention and that we are working around the clock to find the people responsible for this,” Mulaudzi said.

He confirmed the Hawks and crime intelligence officials were investigating the incidents in which incendiary devices were found in public spaces in and around Durban since Thursday last week.

Last week, two incendiary devices were found at the Woolworths at Gateway Theatre of Shopping and the Pavilion Shopping Centre’s Woolworths, which led to the evacuation of both stores.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android