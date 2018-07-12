Repairing Pretoria substation could cost R80m

Repairing the Wapadrand substation, which has been damaged in a fire this week, could cost up to R80 million, Pretoria East Rekord reports.

This is according to utility services MMC Darryl Moss.

The fire at the substation has led to widespread electricity outages throughout the far east of Pretoria.

He said the fire swept through the substation in less than 30 minutes on Tuesday morning, destroying all the electrical equipment stored inside.

Moss said it was presumed the fire was caused by a panel inside the substation tripping due to a fault.

However, further investigations would reveal the actual cause of the blaze.

According to Moss, technicians have been working around the clock to restore power.

“They have made some substantial progress and power could be restored to affected areas by Friday if there are no complications,” he said.

Moss could, however, not specify when the repairs would be finished.

Ward 44 councillor Ernst Botha said: “Everything possible is being done to restore power as soon as possible.”

Botha added the team, which has been working through the night at the station, is receiving refreshments and food from local residents and businesses.

The areas affected are Wapadrand, Faerie Glen, Silver Lakes, Lombardy, Zwavelpoort and some parts of Equestria.

