Scholarships offered for young entrepreneurs still at school

Youngsters with a flair for business and some creative ideas can now get into the world of entrepreneurship while still in school.

This is possible through the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation, which was created in 2015, and its new high school scholarships to “audacious” pupils excelling academically.

The foundation says through this scholarship, it “seeks to create a pipeline of responsible entrepreneurs and to fast-track the entrepreneurial journey of South African youth at various stages of their lives.

“The scholarship programme is the start of that entrepreneurial journey and focuses on cultivating and growing an entrepreneurial mindset, personal mastery and academic excellence among candidates.

“The foundation believes that an entrepreneurial mindset will enable its scholars to attain academic success and effective personal leadership.”

The scholarship includes full tuition and boarding fees, a monthly allowance, a travel subsidy, stationery and prescribed books, toiletries, school uniforms and casual clothing and support for extramural activities.

According to the foundation, “the scholars will also have access to an entrepreneurial development programme.

“This ensures their continued progress by providing additional leadership and entrepreneurial development opportunities. The foundation understands that the transition to a new school can be challenging and provides additional support to scholars to ensure a smooth and successful transition into their new environments.”

To qualify, the scholar has to achieve a 70% average in their Grade 5 or 6 academic year, have an intellectual imagination, take personal initiative to address challenges and have a spirit of significance to make a difference and impact others. Applicants must be South African citizens.

To apply online, visit the portal on allangrayorbis.microsoftcrmportals.com/.

Visit the website on www.allangrayorbis.org to download an application form or call 0861-239-235 for assistance with an application form.

The closing date for applications is September 20. Successful applicants will be notified a month after the closing date.

