Home Affairs understaffed by 8000, says Gigaba

At a press conference where Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba and director-general Mkuseli Apleni announced a series of upgrades to the Home Affairs system, the minister said the department was understaffed by roughly 8 000 people.

This comes a day after The Citizen reported that despite the high unemployment rate in South Africa, some government departments and provincial governments were still failing to fill thousands of vacant posts.

This was revealed in the state of the public sector report released by the Public Service Commission (PSC) on Tuesday.

Gigaba today let slip the information about his department at today’s press conference meant for more positive news. It was intended for announcing upgrades to the Home Affairs system that would see the introduction of a paperless process for birth, marriage and death registration in a phased approach.

READ MORE: More than 100 000 jobs left vacant in government