Three gunned down, one seriously injured outside shop in Tembisa

Three people were killed and another seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon following a shooting incident outside a shop on Second October Street in Tembisa, reports Tembisan.

ER24 paramedics, along with the provincial services, arrived at the scene shortly before 2pm to find a taxi parked outside a small shop. The bodies of two men were lying inside the taxi, while a third was found lying a few metres away, Russel Meiring of ER24 said.

Paramedics assessed the victims and found they had sustained numerous gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.

A fourth man was treated and transported by the provincial services to a nearby hospital.

Details surrounding this incident are not yet known. Updates will follow as information becomes available.

