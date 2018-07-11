Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s wife in ICU

Inkatha Freedom Party founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s wife, Irene, is in the intensive care unit.

The IFP leader’s wife has been in ICU at Empangeni Hospital for two weeks, since June 30, according to Isolezwe.

The paper contacted Buthelezi’s daughter Phumzile Buthelezi, who confirmed the news, adding the family was praying for a speedy recovery.

Irene, 88, is said to be in a critical condition, prompting King Goodwill Zwelithini to pay her a visit before his meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday.

Phumzile said her father was concerned about her mother’s health.

In 2012, Irene was also hospitalised for diabetes.

The couple have been married for more than 64 years since Mangosuthu met Irene in 1949.

The couple were blessed with eight children, five daughters and three sons.

They have unfortunately buried five of their children, and have since focused on their energies on their grandchildren.