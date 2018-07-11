 
menu
South Africa 11.7.2018 02:59 pm

Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s wife in ICU

Citizen Reporter
Irene Buthelezi.

Irene Buthelezi.

The IFP leader’s wife is reported to be in a critical condition, which has prompted a visit from the Zulu king.

Inkatha Freedom Party founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s wife, Irene, is in the intensive care unit.

The IFP leader’s wife has been in ICU at Empangeni Hospital for two weeks, since June 30, according to Isolezwe.

The paper contacted Buthelezi’s daughter Phumzile Buthelezi, who confirmed the news, adding the family was praying for a speedy recovery.

Irene, 88, is said to be in a critical condition, prompting King Goodwill Zwelithini to pay her a visit before his meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday.

Phumzile said her father was concerned about her mother’s health.

In 2012, Irene was also hospitalised for diabetes.

The couple have been married for more than 64 years since Mangosuthu met Irene in 1949.

The couple were blessed with eight children, five daughters and three sons.

They have unfortunately buried five of their children, and have since focused on their energies on their grandchildren.

Related Stories
Let’s talk about bringing back the death penalty, says IFP 20.7.2018
IFP believes Ramaphosa can’t be trusted over Zulu land issue 9.7.2018
IFP leaders accused of conspiring to commit murder 4.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.