ANC councillor imprisoned for rape and robbery

An ANC councillor in Winterveldt, Pretoria, has been sentenced to one life term and 58 years in prison by the GaRankuwa Magistrates’ Court for four counts of rape and robbery with aggravating circumstances, Sowetan Live reports.

It is further reported that on Monday the ward 9 councillor in Winterveldt, Sipho Maselane, was found guilty of a total of eight counts of rape and robbery.

The 35-year-old will be entered into the sex offenders’ register, as per the magistrate’s order.

It was reported Maselane had used his white Toyota Corolla to drive his victims, who had offered lifts from taverns in and around Soshanguve to remote areas, where he raped and robbed them, at gunpoint, of items including cellphones.

Two teenagers aged 14 at the time were Maselane’s victims in December 2014 and February 2015.

