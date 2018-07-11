 
South Africa 11.7.2018 01:26 pm

WATCH: Metro cops pull over taxis as part of Operation Buya Mthetho

CNS Reporter
Photo: @AsktheChiefJMPD, Twitter.

Motorists have taken to social media to report major traffic delays caused by a metro police roadblock.

Joburg’s metro police were out in full force on Wednesday morning on Jan Smuts Avenue, causing major traffic delays between Bompas Road and William Nicol Drive.

Metro police were conducting a roadblock, pulling over minibus taxis on Jan Smuts Avenue and 6th, Rosebank Killarney Gazette reports.

READ MORE: Gallery: City shows off 500 impounded taxi ‘death traps’

Metro police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minaar said the ‘Buya Mthetho’ operation was still ongoing because it was a way of getting motorists to comply with the road regulations.

“There has been a lot of complaints of bad traffic behaviour on Jan Smuts Avenue,” Minnaar said.

“There is a traffic light that has been knocked over on Jan Smuts over the weekend. That is an indication of the kind of behaviour we see. There are also complaints of drivers ignoring red traffic lights, driving over arrows and failing to signal when turning. We are not targeting taxi drivers, the focus is on general law enforcement,” the metro police spokesperson said.

