WATCH: Metro cops pull over taxis as part of Operation Buya Mthetho

Joburg’s metro police were out in full force on Wednesday morning on Jan Smuts Avenue, causing major traffic delays between Bompas Road and William Nicol Drive.
Metro police were conducting a roadblock, pulling over minibus taxis on Jan Smuts Avenue and 6th, Rosebank Killarney Gazette reports.
Metro police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minaar said the ‘Buya Mthetho’ operation was still ongoing because it was a way of getting motorists to comply with the road regulations.
“There has been a lot of complaints of bad traffic behaviour on Jan Smuts Avenue,” Minnaar said.
