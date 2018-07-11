WATCH: Metro cops pull over taxis as part of Operation Buya Mthetho

Joburg’s metro police were out in full force on Wednesday morning on Jan Smuts Avenue, causing major traffic delays between Bompas Road and William Nicol Drive.

Metro police were conducting a roadblock, pulling over minibus taxis on Jan Smuts Avenue and 6th, Rosebank Killarney Gazette reports.

#OperationBuyaMthetho One of the minibus taxis that has been impounded. pic.twitter.com/vY8DfcXUyb — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) July 11, 2018

#OperationBuyaMthetho One of the minibus taxis that has been impounded and this was supposed to be a license disc but it's just a piece of newspaper pic.twitter.com/baKKm9iyF5 — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) July 11, 2018

Metro police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minaar said the ‘Buya Mthetho’ operation was still ongoing because it was a way of getting motorists to comply with the road regulations.

“There has been a lot of complaints of bad traffic behaviour on Jan Smuts Avenue,” Minnaar said.

“There is a traffic light that has been knocked over on Jan Smuts over the weekend. That is an indication of the kind of behaviour we see. There are also complaints of drivers ignoring red traffic lights, driving over arrows and failing to signal when turning. We are not targeting taxi drivers, the focus is on general law enforcement,” the metro police spokesperson said.

#BuyaMthetho

Compliance is not negotiable!@JMPDSafety Operations, K9 and SPU officers conducting Public Transport Operation on Jan Smuts &6th , Hyde Park.#Zerotolerance pic.twitter.com/LLjOrLsktS — AsktheChiefJMPD (@AsktheChiefJMPD) July 11, 2018