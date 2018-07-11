Labour dispute halts Emfuleni fire services

The Sedibeng Ster and Vaalweekblad received a media statement yesterday from Stanley Gaba, manager of communications in the Emfuleni Local Municipality regarding the suspension of fire services in Emfuleni.

“The municipality has noted with concern the temporary suspension of fire services. We have been inundated with calls from residents following reports in the media that our firefighters were not available to assist during emergencies,” the statement read.

READ MORE: Emfuleni mayor withdraws his ‘resignation’

“Due to an alleged labour dispute, our fire services have been suspended until further notice.

“Management of the fire department and municipal officials are currently engaging with affected workers to find lasting solutions to this impasse.

“Therefore, we advise all residents that the municipality is receiving assistance from the fire department of the Midvaal Local Municipality and Arcelor Mittal in case of emergencies and disasters in the interim.

“While it is understood that the affected emergency workers are recognised as an essential service, the municipality are pleading for patience during the current disruption of services.

“The municipality learned of alleged grievances from employees of the fire department in the media, supposedly about unpaid monies.”

Officials have since launched an investigation to determine what the challenges are in this matter and find ways of resuming the fire services as soon as possible.

Updates will follow as they become available.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android