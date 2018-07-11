 
South Africa 11.7.2018 11:48 am

Victim of Pretoria North plane crash revealed

Noxolo Sibiya
Pretorian Chris Barnard died in the crash. Image: Pretoria North Rekord

Chris Barnard is believed to have been in the cockpit when the Convair 340 aircraft crashed into the field, east of the Moloto Road.

The Wonderboom air crash victim has been identified as Pretoria resident Chris Barnard, reports Pretoria North Rekord.

It is believed Barnard was in the cockpit when the Convair 340 aircraft crashed into a dairy factory, east of the Moloto Road, north of Pretoria, on Tuesday afternoon.

A family member said Barnard’s death was a great shock, but declined to say more as “investigations were continuing”.

According to Dutch news agency, NOS, the aircraft was on a test flight to Aviodrome in the Netherlands.

It had 19 occupants, one died and two factory workers were injured.

Four passengers were trapped in the wreckage.

A video posted on social media showed smoke coming out of the plane after takeoff, the plane then crashes.

Reacting to the news, Aviodrome said via Facebook: “We are extremely shocked that the Convair 340, the aircraft that would soon come to Aviodrome, crashed during the takeoff of a test flight in South Africa. Our priority now lies in securing all those involved. ”

