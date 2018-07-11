 
menu
South Africa 11.7.2018 11:47 am

Gogo, 108, dies shortly after receiving title deed from Makhura

CNS Reporter
The late Gogo Malebakiso Thabeli (108). Image: Sedibeng Ster

The late Gogo Malebakiso Thabeli (108). Image: Sedibeng Ster

During the handover of the title deed, the centenarian told the Gauteng premier she would rest in peace when she dies knowing she would have left a home for her children

Gogo Malebakiso Thabeli, 108, died on Monday, just one month after she received a title deed for her RDP house in Golden Gardens from Gauteng Premier David Makhura, reports Sedibeng Ster.

This was during the three-day Ntirhisano Outreach Programme, where more than 2 000 title deeds were handed over in Golden Gardens and Sebokeng.

READ MORE: Tshwane RDP project trying to clean up ‘inherited corruption from ANC’

During the handover, Thabeli herself told Makhura she would rest in peace when she dies knowing she would have left a home for her children. Thabeli, who was already bedridden at the time, fell sick in May.

Her granddaughter Dudu Moyane said she was grateful for the opportunity of having had her Gogo in her life for such a long time. “I have suffered a great loss because I lived with Gogo along with my children. We have to let her go because we saw how sick she was.”

Monyane said she was used to taking care of Gogo and that they spoke about everything together. “My life revolved around taking care of my grandmother, and it will take time for me to get used to her being gone. We will miss her smile, her love and everything she did for us. I thank God for giving her so many years with us.”

Thabeli will be laid to rest at the Vanderbijlpark Cemetery this Saturday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
Don’t let enemies push you to take ANC matters to court, Makhura urges members 23.7.2018
Stop taking the ANC to court, Makhura tells conference delegates 23.7.2018
David Makhura elected as Gauteng ANC chairperson 21.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.