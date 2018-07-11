Gogo, 108, dies shortly after receiving title deed from Makhura

Gogo Malebakiso Thabeli, 108, died on Monday, just one month after she received a title deed for her RDP house in Golden Gardens from Gauteng Premier David Makhura, reports Sedibeng Ster.

This was during the three-day Ntirhisano Outreach Programme, where more than 2 000 title deeds were handed over in Golden Gardens and Sebokeng.

During the handover, Thabeli herself told Makhura she would rest in peace when she dies knowing she would have left a home for her children. Thabeli, who was already bedridden at the time, fell sick in May.

Her granddaughter Dudu Moyane said she was grateful for the opportunity of having had her Gogo in her life for such a long time. “I have suffered a great loss because I lived with Gogo along with my children. We have to let her go because we saw how sick she was.”

Monyane said she was used to taking care of Gogo and that they spoke about everything together. “My life revolved around taking care of my grandmother, and it will take time for me to get used to her being gone. We will miss her smile, her love and everything she did for us. I thank God for giving her so many years with us.”

Thabeli will be laid to rest at the Vanderbijlpark Cemetery this Saturday.

