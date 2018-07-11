Woman collapses, dies at casino in Pretoria East

A woman in her mid-60s collapsed and died at the Time Square Casino on Tuesday afternoon, Pretoria East Rekord reports.

A guest playing on the slot machine next to her noticed that the woman had collapsed and immediately alerted paramedics, said Time Square Casino communications manager Henri-Basil Hearne.

READ MORE: UPDATE: No foul play suspected in Menlyn death

“Paramedics attempted to revive her, but she died on the scene. The area was cordoned off and placed under guard until permission was given to move her body by police and a family member,” he said.

Hearne said the cause of her death was not immediately known.

“We wish to thank paramedics, SAPS and security officers for their prompt response, and would like to offer our sincerest condolences to her family at this difficult time,” said Hearne.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android