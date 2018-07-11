Arthur Mafokate back in court after losing job

It’s safe to say things are not going well for troubled kwaito star Arthur Mafokate.

In the past week, he has been removed from his job at Samro and forced to not attend the 100 Men March amid alleged threats. On Wednesday morning, he returns to the Midrand Magistrates’ Court to face the assault charges brought by his ex-girlfriend, Busisiwe ‘Cici’ Twala.

On Tuesday, Mafokate was forced to withdraw from the #100MenMarch after the musician’s social media posts incurred the wrath of gender activists.

According to the musician, his decision to not attend the march was “due to opposition as well as threats I and my immediate family have received”.

This comes shortly after news that the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) board removed Mafokate from his key post as a nonexecutive board member at the music rights company amid pressure.

Cici originally opened a case of assault against the legendary kwaito pioneer, claiming Mafokate allegedly dragged her and choked her during an argument after receiving a phone call from another woman while they were in their bedroom.

According to Cici, she was dragged for 300 metres while holding on to the handle of his car door. She has since taken to social media to post X-Rays showing screws that had been inserted into her body, allegedly because of Mafokate’s abuse.

Their argument allegedly ended with Cici needing an operation. She has revealed she may never have children due to the injuries.

Mafokate has maintained his innocence, and is even laying a counter assault charge against Twala.

His version of events is very different to Twala’s.

According to Mafokate, Cici assaulted him while they were wrestling for his phone.

Sunday World reported at the time that Mafokate had declared in court papers that Cici hit him with a coat hanger and a steel chair and bit his arms. He added she had apparently grabbed a DStv decoder and DVD player to also strike him with those, but she apparently calmed down.

In contrast with Twala’s account, Mafokate denies striking her at all, saying he had acted only in self-defence.

