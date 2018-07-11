 
menu
South Africa 11.7.2018 10:51 am

‘Rolex Gang’ strikes again in Illovo

Pieter Dempsey
Image for illustrative purposes. Twitter/@Business_Motiv

Image for illustrative purposes. Twitter/@Business_Motiv

A case of a Rolex robbery was recently reported in Illovo. Bramley police have warned residents to remain vigilant of their surroundings at all times.

Another case of a Rolex robbery was reported in Illovo on July 4, where a Rolex watch was stolen by three armed men, Sandton Chronicle reports.

Warrant Officer Moses Maphakela said they often wore balaclavas and gloves, and added people must remain vigilant when driving home from places such as malls and make sure they are not being followed.

READ MORE: Rolex Gang suspect cracks a smile as he gets into police van

“They target people wearing Rolex or high-end watches, and usually drive expensive cars like Volkswagen Golf 7s, Mercedes Benz and BMWs.”

Maphakela said if someone suspected they were being followed, they should drive to the nearest police station, petrol station or another place of safety. “The community can also phone their security company if they suspect they are being followed and have them meet you.”

He said they looked for their victims then followed them to rob them at their destination. “Police are busy monitoring the situation,and investigations are under way.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
Rolex Gang suspect cracks a smile as he gets into police van 20.6.2018
Three alleged members of ‘Rolex Gang’ arrested 19.6.2018
WATCH: High-speed police chase ends with three Rolex Gang members arrested 8.3.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.