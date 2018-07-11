‘Rolex Gang’ strikes again in Illovo

Another case of a Rolex robbery was reported in Illovo on July 4, where a Rolex watch was stolen by three armed men, Sandton Chronicle reports.

Warrant Officer Moses Maphakela said they often wore balaclavas and gloves, and added people must remain vigilant when driving home from places such as malls and make sure they are not being followed.

“They target people wearing Rolex or high-end watches, and usually drive expensive cars like Volkswagen Golf 7s, Mercedes Benz and BMWs.”

Maphakela said if someone suspected they were being followed, they should drive to the nearest police station, petrol station or another place of safety. “The community can also phone their security company if they suspect they are being followed and have them meet you.”

He said they looked for their victims then followed them to rob them at their destination. “Police are busy monitoring the situation,and investigations are under way.”

