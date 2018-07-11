 
South Africa 11.7.2018 10:18 am

Roodeport factory fire causes chaos

CNS Reporter
Bumper to Bumper salvage on fire at the corner of Main Reef and Elias Motsoaledi in Dobsonville, 11 July 2018. Pictures: Supplied

The cause of a fire that created chaos on Johannesburg roads near Dobsonville is not yet known.

Although the fire at the store at the corner of Main Reef and Elias Motsoaledi roads has been brought under control, motorists are still advised to use alternative routes, the Roodeport Rekord has reported.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi told the Record at about 8.30am that traffic was “back to normal”.

The fire slowed down traffic from early this morning, and metro police had to redirect traffic down Westlake Road after the road was closed for a while.

Two firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation.

This is a developing story, and we will update it as new information arises.

EMS members busy in Dobsonville near Roodepoort in Johannesburg, 11 July 2018, after a fire broke out in the early hours of the morning. Picture: Nigel Sibanda.

 

