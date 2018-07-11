Roodeport factory fire causes chaos

Although the fire at the store at the corner of Main Reef and Elias Motsoaledi roads has been brought under control, motorists are still advised to use alternative routes, the Roodeport Rekord has reported.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi told the Record at about 8.30am that traffic was “back to normal”.

The fire slowed down traffic from early this morning, and metro police had to redirect traffic down Westlake Road after the road was closed for a while.

Two firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This is a developing story, and we will update it as new information arises.