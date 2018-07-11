 
South Africa 11.7.2018 09:42 am

Ward councillor warns of traffic disruptions ahead of Malibongwe resurfacing

Reuven Blignault
Stock photo.

The Johannesburg Roads Agency will be undertaking extensive road resurfacing work along Malibongwe Drive.

Johannesburg’s ward 134 councillor Wendy Alexander is alerting motorists to traffic disruptions ahead of the planned resurfacing of Malibongwe Drive, Randburg Sun reports.

The road will be undergoing major upgrades, and the scope of work includes the milling-off of existing asphalt surface and resurfacing with new asphalt.

READ MORE: Jan Smuts Avenue is getting a makeover

“The upgrades are set to start on 16 July, and we are anticipating the project to be completed in 14 days. During this time, motorists are advised to seek alternate routes as heavy delays can be expected. Metro police points people will be on duty to assist in directing traffic,” Alexander explained.

The road closure is set to take place first on the northbound side of Malibongwe Drive, and accommodation of northbound traffic will be diverted to the southbound side of the road from Epsom Avenue to River Road.

The resurfacing forms part of the Johannesburg Roads Agency’s existing project to resurface roads across the city, with Randburg Sun already reporting in previous editions about similar resurfacing taking place on Jan Smuts Avenue and Hans Schoeman Drive.

Details: Ward 134 councillor Wendy Alexander 083 524 7658.

