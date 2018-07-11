Shape up or ship out – minister to Limpopo officials

Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize yesterday told mayors and managers of distressed municipalities in Limpopo to shape up or ship out in an effort to improve audits and speed up service delivery in the province.

Earlier this year, Mkhize identified 87 municipalities in the country as either distressed or dysfunctional, after a dismal performance audits by the auditor-general, Tim Makwetu.

Seven of those municipalities were in Limpopo and he said he wanted to work closely with those municipalities in order to improve their audit outcomes.

Mkhize said the seven municipalities are the Vhembe district municipality, the Mopani district municipality, Thabazimbi local municipality, Musina local municipality, Mogalakwena local municipality, Fetakgomo/Tubatse and Modimolle Mookgophong locals.

