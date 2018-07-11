CCTV evidence gets go-ahead in Bozwana murder trial

The trial of four men accused of assassinating millionaire North West businessperson Wandile Bozwana can finally proceed, after the court ruled that CCTV footage of his last hours was admissible as evidence.

Bozwana was gunned down at a red traffic light on the Garsfontein off-ramp of the N1 highway in the east of Pretoria in October 2015.

One of his former business associates, Midrand businessperson Vusi Mathibela, Sipho Hudla, Robert Mutapa and Paul Khumalo have pleaded not guilty to charges of murdering Bozwana and attempting to murder his lover Mpho Baloyi.

The trial was bogged down in a lengthy trial within a trial to determine the admissibility of CCTV footage taken at a mall, a hair salon and a fast-food restaurant in Sandton, the Garsfontein off-ramp of the N1 highway and the parking area in front of a nearby business after counsel for the accused objected to the state presenting the footage.

The state earlier argued that the footage was relevant as it showed the movements of Bozwana and Baloyi in the hours leading up to the shooting and the movements of the suspects who were following them.

The footage was also used during the murder investigation and shown to informers to see if they could identify the suspects.

Evidence for the state will proceed this week after Judge Papi Mosopa ruled that the CCTV footage was admissible.

Baloyi testified last year that she and Bozwana had gone to Sandton City and Michaelangelo Towers mall that morning where they both had manicures and pedicures and Bozwana had his hair cut.

After briefly returning to Sandton City, they had lunch at a fast-food restaurant before leaving for Pretoria at about 2pm.

She said they were on their way to a car dealer when they stopped at the Garsfontein off-ramp. She saw a silver BMW approaching, saw one of the passenger doors opening and then heard sounds and something hitting her car.

She at first thought it was a smash and grab incident but Bozwana then leaned over her protectively.

She put her hazard lights on, started hooting and drove over a red robot to get away.

The heavily wounded Baloyi managed to drive to a nearby business, where the police and an ambulance were contacted.

