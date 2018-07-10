UPDATE: At least one dead in charter plane crash near Pretoria

A charter aircraft crashed in Kameeldrift on Tuesday afternoon. The Tshwane Metro police confirmed the crash happened at a plot in Kameeldrift.

Civil Aviation Authority investigators were at the scene and started the process of determining the cause of the accident.

One fatality has been confirmed.

Russel Meiring of ER24 said at least 20 people were hurt. Injuries ranged from lacerations to broken bones. Trapped passengers had already been freed after fire services extinguished the flames.

[UPDATE] – One fatality reported at the #Wonderboom crash in Pretoria. pic.twitter.com/04Ue9fihxb — ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) July 10, 2018

The aircraft, a Convair 340 (ZS-BRV) was taking off from Wonderboom airport. It belongs to the Dutch airline Martinair. Martin’s Air Charter is an affiliate of Air France-KLM.

Emergency helicopters were sent to the scene to evacuate the wounded. The most seriously injured patients were taken to Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

Below is footage of the plane taking off.

The aircraft was on fire after crashing.

Watch video footage below taken by an amateur cameraman shortly after the crash: