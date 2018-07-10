 
South Africa 10.7.2018 04:40 pm

NPA to investigate India prime minister for war crimes

Citizen Reporter
Indian leader Narendra Modi being welcomed in Pretoria. Picture: ANA

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is under investigation for several crimes by South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The NPA has confirmed it will be investigating Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged involvement in war crimes and human rights violations in Kashmir, EWN has reported.

This is after the Muslim Lawyers Association lodged an official complaint with the NPA, calling on authorities to arrest Modi when he attends the Brics Summit later this month in Johannesburg.

The organisation contends there is sufficient evidence to establish a case against Modi for alleged extrajudicial murders, rape and other human rights violations.

In a letter to the association, the NPA says it has decided to focus on last month’s report by the United Nations while investigating the allegations against Modi.

