NPA to investigate India prime minister for war crimes

The NPA has confirmed it will be investigating Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged involvement in war crimes and human rights violations in Kashmir, EWN has reported.

This is after the Muslim Lawyers Association lodged an official complaint with the NPA, calling on authorities to arrest Modi when he attends the Brics Summit later this month in Johannesburg.

The organisation contends there is sufficient evidence to establish a case against Modi for alleged extrajudicial murders, rape and other human rights violations.

In a letter to the association, the NPA says it has decided to focus on last month’s report by the United Nations while investigating the allegations against Modi.

