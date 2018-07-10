 
South Africa 10.7.2018 11:10 am

ANC mocked for ribbon-cutting ceremony for an outside toilet

Citizen reporter
Picture: Twitter/ANC

Since the image went viral last week, critics have said the party should have realised how awkward it looks.

Not all the images posted by the ANC over the weekend of some of their election efforts in their Thuma Mina campaign have had the effect they may have desired.

Many on Facebook and Twitter were unimpressed at the fact that ANC provincial deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani, who is also the mayor of Vhembe in Limpopo, made such a big deal about their toilet-handover ceremony on Friday.

Some were also quick to question whether it was even right for the ANC to be taking credit for the toilets when the funds for the loos were most likely taken from the municipal budget.

Critics are concerned that the ruling party may again be conflating its government work with its campaigning.

Take a look at some of the responses below:

