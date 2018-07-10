ANC mocked for ribbon-cutting ceremony for an outside toilet

Not all the images posted by the ANC over the weekend of some of their election efforts in their Thuma Mina campaign have had the effect they may have desired.

Many on Facebook and Twitter were unimpressed at the fact that ANC provincial deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani, who is also the mayor of Vhembe in Limpopo, made such a big deal about their toilet-handover ceremony on Friday.

Some were also quick to question whether it was even right for the ANC to be taking credit for the toilets when the funds for the loos were most likely taken from the municipal budget.

Critics are concerned that the ruling party may again be conflating its government work with its campaigning.

Take a look at some of the responses below:

ANC Provincial Deputy Chairperson Cde Florence Radzilani (Executive Mayor of Vhembe District Municipality) handing over toilets in Limpopo #ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/O3JFBHoE59 — African National Congress (@MYANC) July 6, 2018

Have we not reached the depths of ANC mediocrity yet? A ribbon-cutting ceremony for delivering an outside toilet to a community! What kak? pic.twitter.com/UV9TeQLbEI — Nazier Paulsen (@NazierPaulsen) July 8, 2018

Well done @myanc. A technological breakthrough in the 21st century. A fine example of overcoming the socioeconomic ravages of centuries. ANC must surely be proud. It's highlighted one of its greatest achievements- delivers a toilet in the middle of nowhere… pic.twitter.com/pl73NnfbQq — ???????????? Maggs Naidu (@maggsnaidu) July 8, 2018

NO! Hahaha now I've seen it all. This is the pits ???????????????????? The ANC has an opening ceremony for a toilet. Another excellent reason to vote ANC. No really? WTF WTFF? Enough already. Sorry world. Somebody PLEASE HELP US. pic.twitter.com/KoJbcKJatr — Vee GAB.ai/VeeR (@Vee_Am_I) July 7, 2018

The ANC hosts an opening ceremony for a toilet. Another excellent reason to vote ANC. pic.twitter.com/ePbGJqATmm — Jerm (@mynameisjerm) July 7, 2018