READ: Makhosi Khoza challenges Zulu ‘domination’

Former member of parliament Dr Makhosi Khoza has weighed in on King Goodwill Zwelithini’s defence of customary land among land expropriation talks, and says the Zulu “leadership of dominance” should be challenged.

Khoza has, in a lengthy note on her Facebook, appeared to challenge the Zulu hegemony. Khoza is of the belief that she is constantly butting heads with leaders “because of their unfortunate and short-termist choices and views of the rapidly unfolding and evolving global order”.

Khosa believes “it may be a fallacy” that there is even a language called isiZulu instead of isiNtu, as “the latter spreads much further than the borders of KwaZulu-Natal and covers much of the African continent”.

She has called Zulu leaders self-contradictory, saying they always try to position themselves as superior than other natives groups.

“Why would anyone even propose that KwaZulu-Natal should become a kingdom or a country when Africa as we speak has over 52 countries with a population of about 1 billion, yet countries like China and India have populations of over 1 billion, but they are 1 country. Anyone who proposes that KwaZulu-Natal breaks away from South Africa does not understand how economics works in the modern, highly competitive world.”

Khosa questions the role of monarchies in the world, saying they are against the tide of time.

“People do not want to be subjects of anyone anymore. We are a democracy. We choose our leaders. This tribalistic view of the world is genocidal.”

She says enough blood has been shed in KwaZulu Natal, and peace and tolerance were the much-needed recipe.

“The land issue should not tear us apart and be used to further other uncontrollable power appetites.”

Khoza wants to openly declare she did not align herself with a retrogressive suggestion that KwaZulu-Natal should be a kingdom and an independent country. She mentions one of South Africa’s iconic black lawyers, Pixley ka Isaka Seme, saying he would be turning in his grave, when what he thought he defeated in 1912 when the African National Congress was formed resurrects as a monstrous bloodthirsty strain in the age of algorithms and robotics.

“The Zulu hegemony should be challenged the same way as we continuously challenge the white hegemony.”

Read Khoza’s post in full:

Challenging the Zulu hegemony by Makhosi KhozaAs an undiluted Zulu woman from KwaZulu-Natal, I find it uneasy that I'm… Posted by Makhosi Busisiwe Khoza on Saturday, 7 July 2018

Khoza’s note comes after Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini met with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday night to discuss expropriation of land without compensation.

Zwelithini came to the defence of the Ingonyama Trust recently, following recommendations made by former president Kgalema Motlanthe to repeal the Ingonyama Act enacted before the 1994 elections.

Ramaphosa assured the king that government would not touch land under the trust.

Zwelithini remains the sole trustee to the Ingonyama trust.