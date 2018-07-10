‘Illegal miners’ in Mpumalanga arrested

Two of three alleged illegal miners who were arrested after a shootout with police on Sunday will appear at the Barberton Magistrates’ Court today, Mpumalanga News reports.

The appearance of the suspects follows police swift action as a result of an operation, which was launched to search for the armed illegal miners around Lily Mine in Low’s Creek near Barberton.

On Saturday, police were summoned by security guards who arrested a man around the mine, allegedly in possession of a high-calibre rifle. While police were on their way to the scene, they were informed that a group of armed men emerged and snatched the arrested man as well as the rifle, then fled the scene.

An operation aimed at searching for the group was launched and yesterday, and police were met with gunfire.

They were then compelled to retaliate and in the process, one suspect was fatally wounded and another injured. Police further managed to corner and arrested two more suspects and seized four firearms.

The injured suspect is placed under police guard at hospital and will appear at the court as soon as he is discharged.

All the three suspects are facing charges of unlawful possession of firearms, attempted murder and possession of dagga.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Mondli Zuma urged the community to work together with the police, so that they (police) may recover and remove those high calibre rifles which were mentioned by securities, of which are still in circulation and in wrong hands.

