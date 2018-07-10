Tshwane metro cops shocked over sergeant’s arrest for CIT heists

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) was shocked to learn of the arrest of one of their sergeants who was allegedly involved in the bombing of two cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicles during the recent Boksburg heist.

The 32-year-old woman was detained along with her 32-year-old boyfriend on Friday for the May CIT bombing of a vehicle in Boksburg.

The TMPD sergeant allegedly stored the weapons that were used during the attack while her boyfriend was linked to several CIT robberies in the country.

“We are shocked as a department to learn of her arrest, bearing in mind the kinds of allegations levelled against her. Although she is innocent until proven guilty, we want the law to take its course,” said TMPD spokesperson senior superintendent Isaac Mahamba.

He said the department was awaiting a formal report from the police to determine what disciplinary measures might be brought against her internally.

“As the city, we have a zero tolerance to corruption and members found to be involved in criminal activities. We want the law to get to the bottom of what happened. We are hopeful that internally, we might bring charges against her,” Mahamba said.

During the couple’s arrest on Friday, police also recovered one rifle, magazines and several rounds of ammunition. A Toyota Quantum which was believed to have been bought with the stolen cash was also confiscated, police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said.

A third suspect linked to the Boksburg CIT heist was also arrested in Wonderboom. The 42-year-old illegal immigrant was found at a residential estate in possession of explosives, including detonators and blasting cartridges.

In a parallel operation, two women, aged 67 and 33 years, and a 50-year-old man were arrested in Soshanguve in connection with last Wednesday’s attempted robbery of a CIT vehicle, also in Boksburg.

The 50-year-old suspect was also linked to several CIT robberies in the country.

During the arrest, police found an R-5 rifle, one LM5 and over 100 rounds of ammunition.

Meanwhile, six other people were also arrested last week for the robbery that happened at a liquor shop in Hammanskraal last Monday. During the arrest, eight different firearms and ammunition were seized, said Naidoo.

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole commended the good work of the teams.

“In order for the police to stamp the authority of the state, we need to continue arresting individuals that commit aggravated robberies, crimes like CIT heists and hijackings [which] instil fear in the inhabitants of this country,” he said.

