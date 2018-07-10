Limpopo ANC to meet ‘MEC Wodumo’ Moloi this week

The resignation of Limpopo sport, arts and culture MEC Onicca Moloi via Facebook ruffled feathers in political circles in the province and she is expected to meet the newly elected ANC provincial working committee (PWC) and provincial executive committee (PEC) this week to discuss her political future with the party.

Member of the executive council (MEC) Moloi initially resigned the weekend before last but tendered her formal resignation last Tuesday, following her controversial Facebook comments a fortnight ago about the outcome of the ANC’s Limpopo elective conference.

Moloi posted on Facebook hours after she could not make the list of PEC members at the conference.

One post said: “Dear Masana bishops … don’t worry, we will send our resignation letters and hand over your so-called ‘blue lights’ by Friday to make your job easy. We don’t join the ANC for blue light.”

Those with knowledge of the matter said Moloi, who was allegedly not speaking the same political language as several bigwigs among the outgoing PEC, accused certain party leaders of campaigning against her.

Last week, Premier Stan Mathabatha said Limpopo had accepted Moloi’s resignation and appointed MEC for treasury Rob Tooley as acting MEC for sport, arts and culture until such time the position is filled permanently.

He said the acting position of MEC Charles Sekoati at the department of agriculture and rural development has also not changed until such time the position was filled permanently.

Party provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane said Moloi still had to appear before the PEC at the ANC provincial headquarters to explain herself.

“We asked for a meeting with her and she said she would only be available for the meeting this week.

“The aim of the meeting is to try to ask her to make us all understand the meaning of her Facebook message so that we all speak from the same understanding,” said Lekganyane, adding Moloi was not only a leader in a government department, but a representative of the ANC in an ANC-led government, in which good conduct was supposed to be a norm.

