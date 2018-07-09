Why Mngxitama wants the ‘10 thou’ Malema ‘used at News Café’

Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama wants the R10 000 he invested in the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) registration back in 2013.

Mngxitama appears to have found out EFF leader Julius Malema may have pocketed R1 million from a notorious businessman, according to President’s Keepers author Jacques Pauw’s reply to Malema recently. The way Mngxitama sees it, that amount is in addition to the R10 000 the BLF leader claims he forked out for the EFF’s registration.

Pauw accused the EFF leader of pocketing a R1 million loan from Kyle Phillips, who is a business partner to Adrianno Mazzotti in Carnilinx, an independent tobacco company.

Mngxitama, who was once a member of the EFF, is reported to have invested the R10 000 in the EFF’s registration.

The axed EFF member took to social media to remind Malema of his R10 000 debt, claiming he was struggling without it.

In a video, the BLF leader says he had a large amount of debt, like many South Africans.

“He’s [Malema] not because he’s got Mazzotti money. There’s a problem Julius, you’ve got my 10 thou[sand] …” Mngxitama said.

The BLF leader continued to even allege he heard rumours that Malema spent R10 000 at News Café, while he, Mngxitama, lived “in squalor”.

He asked Malema’s followers to pass on the message since the EFF commander-in-chief was sorted “with Mazzotti paying millions”.

“Why take money off a poor guy and turn around and laugh at him? Meanwhile you have his 10 thou.”

Mngxitama ends the video by reiterating that R10 000 is a lot of money.