South Africa 9.7.2018 01:00 pm

Nehawu marches with its woes to Knysna hospital

Nwabisa Pondoyi
NEHAWU members. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Nehawu members wish to hand over a memorandum to voice their frustrations with the hospital’s lack of service.

National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) members are gathered at Sanlam in Nekkies for their planned march to Knysna Provincial Hospital, reports Knysna Plett Herald.

The march is aimed at raising their grievances and dissatisfaction with the service at the hospital.

They will be marching to the hospital via the N2 to hand out their memorandum to the hospital’s superintendent, Dr Earl du Plooy.

Police and traffic officials are on the scene.

One of the workers from the hospital who is at the march, says: “It may look like this is a joke or that we are trying to cause chaos, but this is very serious to us. We have to live through these grievances daily.”

