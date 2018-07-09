 
South Africa 9.7.2018 11:14 am

Elderly woman allegedly murdered at Mbombela care centre

Tereasa Dias

The body of an elderly woman was discovered in her apartment at Macadamia Care Centre this morning.

According to police spokesman Erhard Stroh, police are investigating a case of murder and house robbery at the flat of the deceased, reports Lowvelder.

“A postmortem has to be conducted to confirm the cause of death.”

READ MORE: Man in court for the murder of elderly woman in Gopane

The deceased’s granddaughter, Riette Mostert, identified the victim to Lowvelder as Hetta Potgieter, who was 85 years old. She said her grandmother was found in her bath with her hands tied behind her back and a scarf around her neck.

Police are currently at the scene.

Macadamia Clinic management declined to comment, as there is an ongoing police investigation.

